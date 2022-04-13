BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy is in Brussels visiting the NATO headquarters and U.S. Embassy.

The House Minority Leader met with Ambassadors from around the world and lawmakers in Belgium.

On Twitter, the U.S. Embassy in Brussels said discussions during the visit focused on the importance of transatlantic unity in forcing Russia to end its attack on Ukraine. Belgium is just the latest stop for the House Minority Leader, who is leading a delegation of seven House Republicans and two House Democrats throughout Europe amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group first visited Poland where they met with the Polish Prime Minister and Ukrainian refugees before heading to Romania to talk to U.S. Marines and troops.