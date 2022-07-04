BAKERSFIELD, Calf. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) released a Fourth of July greeting thanking those who have fought for the nation’s independence.

“Today is a time to celebrate our great county and everything she stands for — freedom, patriotism, and a land of opportunity,” McCarthy said in a news release.

“As a nation, we are thankful for the countless brave men and women who have come before us and have fought to maintain our independence. It is because of their valiant sacrifices that our nation remains a symbol of hope and freedom.

“Mya God bless you, our courageous heroes, and the United States of America.”