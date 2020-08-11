Kevin McCarthy responds to selection of Kamala Harris as Biden running mate

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy responded on Twitter to the selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate.

“Kamala Harris wants to turn the entire United States into San Francisco,” McCarthy wrote. “Her radical agenda has been terrible for Californians, and it would be terrible for the rest of America too.”

With Harris, the Democratic presidential ticket features the first Black woman to run on the presidential ticket of any major party. Sworn into the Senate in 2017, Harris, who grew up in Oakland, has served as California Attorney General and San Francisco’s district attorney.