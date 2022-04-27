BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — U.S. marine and Tehachapi native Trevor Reed was released from a Russian prison Wednesday morning, nearly three years after his arrest.
President Joe Biden released a statement celebrating his release, thanking Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan for their instrumental work in his release.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy also celebrated Reed’s newfound freedom, releasing the following statement about Reed’s release:
After being held captive by the corrupt Russian judicial system since 2019, Trevor Reed will finally be reunited with his family and returned to American soil. Trevor spent many years as our neighbor, graduating from Tehachapi High School, and has served our country honorably as a dedicated servicemember.
Over the last 3 years, Trevor’s family and friends have been his greatest advocates, working tirelessly with Congress and the White House to ensure that Trevor was never forgotten. I would like to take a moment to assure them – he was not. I am grateful to the administration and all those involved in securing his release today.
The inhumane treatment perpetrated toward Trevor by the Russian judicial system is despicable, and serves as a further reminder during this time that not only can Putin not be trusted, but that he must be held accountable to his actions. Currently, two more Americans are held captive in Russia – Paul Whelan and Brittany Griner – and we must not stop fighting until they are also safely back home.Kevin McCarthy, California’s 23rd district