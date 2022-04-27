BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — U.S. marine and Tehachapi native Trevor Reed was released from a Russian prison Wednesday morning, nearly three years after his arrest.

President Joe Biden released a statement celebrating his release, thanking Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan for their instrumental work in his release.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy also celebrated Reed’s newfound freedom, releasing the following statement about Reed’s release: