BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield Christian High School is putting a " pause" on in-person instruction as of today after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice for families and staff, President John Buetow said a total of seven students have now tested positive since the school reopened for on-campus instruction. As a result, Buetow said BCHS is "taking a pause in our on-campus education, effective immediately."