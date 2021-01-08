Kevin McCarthy issues statement on Capitol officer’s death

Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement on the death of a Capitol police officer who died after Wednesday’s insurrection carried out by a pro-Trump mob.

Following is the statement in its entirety:

“The U.S. Capitol is the ultimate beacon of our representative democracy, and the police officers who protect it are daily reminders that it is worthy of defense in the face of threats to a government made for and by the people. Officer Brian Sicknick honorably performed these duties since 2008. As the violent mob descended on the Capitol grounds this week, Brian was valiantly protecting more than this building and the people inside – he was protecting every American’s way of life. We are forever indebted to him for that. 
 
“Judy and I offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Officer Sicknick’s family. His life and service will always be honored. Congress will provide the full resources needed to bring every perpetrator of Wednesday’s attack to justice.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

