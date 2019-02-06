Kevin McCarthy issues statement following State of the Union address

Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement following President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Here is the statement released by McCarthy's office:

"The President's message to our country tonight was clear: America first leadership is returning American greatness.

"As President Trump looked forward, he also reflected on the last two years and the foundation from which we have been able to achieve so much. We cut taxes for hard-working Americans. We passed the most comprehensive response to combat the opioid crisis. We slashed regulations. And we reinvested in our military to make our country stronger.

"The President also spoke about the ongoing fight to stop human trafficking while proactively supporting the survivors of these despicable traumas.

"This scourge is part of the central challenge facing our nation: securing the southern border. The President reaffirmed his determination to prevent crime and drugs from flowing across the border and threatening the stability and security of our communities. The challenge is also a humanitarian crisis, affecting not only those who seek to enter the United States but also the American families devastated by destructive drugs and crime. We must solve this crisis.

"President Trump is moving our country forward and I remain committed to working with him and my colleagues in Congress to secure our borders and ensure continued prosperity through higher wages and stronger economic opportunity."