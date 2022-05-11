BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Next week is national police week, a time to remember the men and women who lost their lives while wearing the badge.

On Tuesday, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy paid tribute to fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas in a speech delivered on the House floor.

“Campas was a bright example of what it means to serve others and fittingly this year his name was added to the roll call of heroes on the national peace officers memorial in Washington D.C. To deputy Campas’ children we cannot begin to imagine your sadness and pain, but I want you to know this, your father was a hero,” Representative Kevin McCarthy said.

Deputy Campas was shot and killed last summer during a SWAT standoff in Wasco. Kern County supervisors declared May 19 as Peace Officers` Memorial Day in Kern.

Flags will fly at half-staff during National Police Week.