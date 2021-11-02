Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez announced Tuesday that Cottonwood Road will now be called South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, a move she hopes brings new momentum to the historically Black neighborhood.

"As many of us know, this community has deep roots of Black excellence," Perez said in a news release. "Not only does the renaming of this street honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, but it is also my hope that this will serve as a catalyst for themuch needed change that this community so desperately deserves."