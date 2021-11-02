Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

Rep. Kevin McCarthy held a roundtable Tuesday discussing Democrats’ plans for the workforce and small and local businesses.
Guests include:
- Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03)
- Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN-02)
- Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12)
- Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-01)
- Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)
- Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-06)
- Andrew Gruel, founder and Executive Chef of Slapfish Restaurant
- Joe Shamess, cofounder of Flags of Valor
- Larry Allison Jr., owner of Allison Crane and Rigging
- Andrew Ray, owner of BrightStar Care in Mesa, Arizona
- Jeff Salters, founder, Salty`s BBQ and Catering