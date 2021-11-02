Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

Local News

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a news conference related to Cuba, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. McCarthy attended a meeting with GOP members of congress. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy held a roundtable Tuesday discussing Democrats’ plans for the workforce and small and local businesses.

Guests include:

  • Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
  • Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03)
  • Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN-02)
  • Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12)
  • Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-01)
  • Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24)
  • Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-06)
  • Andrew Gruel, founder and Executive Chef of Slapfish Restaurant
  • Joe Shamess, cofounder of Flags of Valor
  • Larry Allison Jr., owner of Allison Crane and Rigging
  • Andrew Ray, owner of BrightStar Care in Mesa, Arizona
  • Jeff Salters, founder, Salty`s BBQ and Catering

