Kevin McCarthy announces local recipients of 23rd Congressional District merit awards

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGET) — Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced the Kern County students and teachers who are this year’s recipients of the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit and Inspirational High School Educator awards.

McCarthy released the following statement:

“In a year when many students and teachers have taken on the challenging task of remote learning, this year’s awards really stand out,” he said. “Our students have displayed tenacity and discipline – staying on task with assignments while fostering relationships with their classmates virtually. Teachers have shown innovation and heart – creating new ways to engage with their students to ensure they are receiving the best educational experience possible under unprecedented circumstances. All, however, have been a shining example of what it means to persevere in the face of adversity, and I congratulate them on this impressive achievement today.”

Here are the winners:

2021 Merit Award Recipients for Kern County

Miss Lauren Buetow – Bakersfield Christian High School

Miss Elyse Wong – Bakersfield High School

Miss Daniella Park – Centennial High School

Mr. Mariano Santillano – East Bakersfield High School

Miss Abigail Freeman – Foothill High School

Miss Kaleigh Ray – Frontier High School

Miss Carissa Sales – Garces Memorial High School

Miss Victoria Huley – Highland High School

Miss Aubrey Olsen – Independence High School

Miss Aislynne Chappell – Kern Valley High School

Miss Lexington Russell – Liberty High School

Miss Harris Darcie Shugart – North High School

Mr. Kevin Esparza – Ridgeview High School

Miss Shanon Lee – Stockdale High School

Miss Judith Lopez Figueroa – Taft Union High School

Miss Makenna Kephart – Tehachapi High School

Mr. Zackary Jones – West High School

2021 Inspirational High School Educator Award Recipients for Kern County

Mr. Steven Chai – Bakersfield Christian High School

Mr. Don Wilmot – Bakersfield High School

Mr. Joseph Biron – Centennial High School

Mr. Salvador Diaz – East Bakersfield High School

Mr. Vernon Clark – Foothill High School

Mr. Christopher Larson – Frontier High School

Mrs. Jennifer Kloock – Garces Memorial High School

Ms. Kristin Savage – Highland High School

Mr. Robert Polski – Independence High School

Mr. Brian Christianson – Kern Valley High School

Mrs. Brooke Slayton – Liberty High School

Ms. Natalie Ryan – North High School

Mr. Marc Donez – Ridgeview High School

Mrs. Lea MacLean – Stockdale High School

Ms. April Conners – Taft Union High School

Mr. Ned Maino – Tehachapi High School

Mrs. Meagan Holmes – West High School

