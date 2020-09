LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick held onto 1st place in the Cup Series standings on Sunday after finishing 10th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kurt Busch took home his first win at his hometown of Las Vegas after leading for just 29 of the 268 laps. The win gave Busch an automatic berth into the postseason’s round of eight.

Harvick will return to the track at Talladega Speedway for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday.