BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All students in the Kernville Union School District will be returning to distance learning on Monday, Nov. 30, according to a notice sent to parents on Friday.

According to the notice, the change was made due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the county. The move to distance learning will include the boys and girls club, as well as preschool. More information will be sent out tonight, according to KUSD.