Kern’s unemployment rate remained at 12.4 percent in September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate remained at 12.4 percent in September, unchanged from a revised 12.4 percent in August, according to figures released Friday.

That number is still above the 6.2 percent unemployment rate from a year ago, according to the Employment Development Department. The state saw an unemployment rate of 10.8 percent for September, and 7.7 percent nationwide.

Kern County has lost 49,800 jobs since September 2019, with most of the losses coming from the farm and nonfarm industries. Additional unemployment data is available at labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov.