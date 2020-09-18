Kern’s unemployment rate dropped to 13.1 percent in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate decreased to 13.1 percent in August, a drop of 3 percent from the prior month, according to figures released Friday.

That number is still above the 7.3 percent unemployment rate from a year ago, according to the Employment Development Department.

The state saw an unemployment rate of 11.6 percent for August, and 8.5 percent nationwide.

Kern County gained 12,300 jobs in August, with most of the gains coming from the government sector as well as the farm and nonfarm industries. The county lost 600 jobs, 400 of which were in the leisure and hospitality industries.