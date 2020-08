BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate decreased to 16.5 percent in July, a drop of 1 percent from the prior month, according to figures released Friday.

That number is still far above the 8.5 percent unemployment rate from a year ago, according to the Employment Development Department.

The state saw an unemployment rate of 13.7 percent for July, and 10.5 percent nationwide.