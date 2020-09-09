Kern’s ‘One Book Project’ kicked off virtually Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s “One Book Project” kicked off virtually on Tuesday, and this year’s book seems bound to attract younger, tech-savvy readers.

This year’s selection is Claire L. Evans’ “Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet.” The project says this is a community-wide event where anyone is invited to read the book and discuss themes of women’s rights and women in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The selection is in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.