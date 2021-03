A California Employment Development Department building is seen in a photo posted on the agency’s Flickr account in September 2018.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County in January remained unchanged from the month before, according to the state Employment Development Department.

Kern’s unemployment rate in January was 10.8 percent, the same as in December, according to an EDD release. That’s slightly above the 9.2 percent rate for the state, and the rate of 6.8 percent nationwide.

The unemployment rate for Kern in January 2020 was 8.8 percent, the release says.