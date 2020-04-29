Kern’s homeless population has jumped by 95 percent since 2017, group says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local homeless population has soared by 95 percent since January 2017 as a result of rising housing costs exceeding wage increases and a critical shortage in affordable housing, according to the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative.

The group counted 1,580 homeless people sleeping in shelters and on the streets during a 12-hour period on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, according to a news release. The new count marks a 19 percent increase from January 2019, and a 25 percent jump in unsheltered people — those sleeping in parks, empty buildings and cars.

Of Kern’s homeless population, 88 percent were found in metro Bakersfield, the release says.

“Low-barrier, housing navigation centers currently under construction or supported by the City of Bakersfield and County of Kern and expansions at existing shelters should help significantly reduce the number of unsheltered homeless persons in the Metro Bakersfield area,” the release says.

The largest population of unsheltered homeless outside of Bakersfield was found in Delano, Taft and Arvin.