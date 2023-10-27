BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New numbers were released this week show the harsh and heartbreaking reality in Kern County’s local shelters.

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center is highlighting a dog named Leela.

On any given day, hundreds of dogs sit and wait in shelters-at risk of being euthanized because there is not enough space for the daily influx of dogs. According to Bakersfield Animal Care Center officials, Leela is ready to be adopted, but so far no one has stepped up.

There is some good news though, BACC says they have a rescue group that’s willing to take the pit bull mix, but first they need to figure out how Leela will be transported to Oregon.

Forty dogs have been euthanized this week at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

So far this month, they have had to euthanize 158 dogs. However, 238 dogs have been saved. Half of those dogs were transported out of state, escaping an early death.

If you would like to adopt a dog and give it a new home, visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave. Adoption fees are waived through the end of the year.