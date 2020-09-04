UPDATE: McCarthy responds to protest held outside his home early Thursday

UPDATE (12:06 p.m.) — McCarthy posted a response on Instagram saying, “I’m thankful every day for police officers that keep our communities safe. But today, in particular, I’m grateful to the Bakersfield Police Department. THANK you for keeping the peace at 4:30 a.m. when protestors showed up at my home to try to intimidate my neighbors and my family.”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Organizers from several Kern County groups protested outside Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s house Friday morning urging he meet their demands including holding a public town hall and signing the “Medicare for All” bill and “No Fossil Fuel Money” pledge.

Groups such as the Sunrise Movement — Kern County Hub, Our Revolution Kern County and Kern Young Democrats said McCarthy needs to ‘wake up’ or resign from office. Neighbors were provided with a letter apologizing for the 4:30 a.m. protest.

Protesters said McCarthy consistently introduces weak environmental bills and ignores issues that threaten the health and livelihood of millions of people.

“Kern County is one of the most productive oil-counties in the nations,” said a news release from the Sunrise Movement. “He in our backyard, oil executives profit at the expense of frontline communities whose health and wellbeing is always sacrificed.”

“We have a message for all local, state and federal Kern County politicians,” the release said. “If you don’t work to dismantle the white supremacist ideals that devalues (Black, indigenous and people of color) lives, if you don’t advocate for a just transition for workers while moving away from fossil fuels, you need to resign.”

Among the groups’ other demands were that McCarthy meet with Sunrise Kern, and sign HR 7821, known as the Worker Relief and Security Act of 2020.