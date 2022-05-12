BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mission Community Service Corporation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, celebrating the Grand Opening of the Kern Women’s Business Center.

The center helps women, low-income, minority and non-profit businesses gain the knowledge they need to start and run successful businesses. The organization offers business start up classes, monthly workshops, and free business consulting.

“Its so important to have something here in Kern County because as you’ve seen with the resources available here, they’re very limited,” Director of Kern Women’s Business Center Norma Dunn said. “We wanted to bring it to all of Kern County. From Ridgecrest to Lost Hills to Frazier Park to Delano and make sure people have the help they need to start their businesses or scale their businesses up.”



The organization secured a grant to become a designated Women’s Business Center on January 1 of last year, but the ceremony had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Kern Women’s Business Center, you can head to their website at mcscorp.org/kern.