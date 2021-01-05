Kern woman again makes cover of Woman’s World for ‘Eat Like a Bear’ diet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County woman who graced the cover of Woman’s World magazine over the summer for her viral weight loss story is now back on the cover for creating the “Eat Like a Bear” weight loss platform.

Amanda Rose said the plan is modeled after the way bears feast on a lot of food then hibernate. Using this method — which combines intermittent fasting with a low-carb keto diet — Rose managed to lose 140 pounds, half her body weight.

The annual weight loss issue of Woman’s World hit news stands today.