Kern will not be on the state’s monitoring list, no closures on Saturday, county says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county announced Tuesday on Twitter that Kern is no longer on the state’s monitoring list and will not have any additional industries impacted by modifications or closures on Saturday as had previously been anticipated.

Officials said the county’s status will be the subject of Thursday’s media briefing.

Good News #KernCounty‼️ We're not on the state's monitoring list and we will not have any additional industries impacted by modifications and closures on Saturday as previously anticipated! This will be the subject of our Thursday media briefing so be sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/xeYxedxQub — County of Kern (@CountyofKern) July 14, 2020

County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told 17 News Kern was in violation of certain state requirements Sunday and Monday, but was not in violation of those same requirements on Tuesday. So the “closure clock” starts over, as a county has to fail meeting certain metrics for three consecutive days to be put on the watchlist. At that point, there is a three-day grace period before sanctions are imposed on non-essential businesses.

Businesses in Kern can continue to operate under current conditions with no new restrictions and no new closures, Alsop said. Public Health will provide updates if and when the county is put on the watchlist again.