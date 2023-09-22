BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nurse from the Kern Valley State Prison received a Bronze Star Medal from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Friday morning.

According to CDCR officials, Priscilla Rodriguez a Registered Nurse at Kern Valley State Prison saved a life while going home from the store with her son.

In April 2022 while heading home from the store one night with her son, Rodriguez’s intuition told her to take a different route and on that route she saw a young man trying to flag down someone for help.

Officials say Rodriguez pulled over and asked if the young man needed help. The young man told her his girlfriend locked herself in the car and was not breathing.

They smashed the window and pulled the girlfriend out of the vehicle, according to officials. Rodriguez gave the girlfriend CPR and the boyfriend told Rodriguez he had Narcan.

Rodriguez then gave the girlfriend Narcan and she moved and called out for her mom, according to officials.