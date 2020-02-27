Kern Valley Search and Rescue holding annual Sporting Clay Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley Search and Rescue is holding its annual Sporting Clay Tournament in April.

The tournament will be held on April 4 at the 5 Dogs Shooting Range at 20238 Woody Road in Bakersfield. Check-in starts at 7:30 with the tournament starting at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the event benefits Search and Rescue, an all-volunteer charitable organization.

“These volunteers spend thousands of dollars out of their own pockets on training and equipment each year to further enhance their ability to provide professional search and rescue services to the county,” the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “KV SAR provides an invaluable service to (KCSO), and the residents of Kern County.”

People can sign up in person at Budget Bolt, located at 4124 Rosedale Hwy., or by mailing a form to P.O. Box 1287, Lake Isabella, CA 93240.

The cost for a single shooter costs $75 before March 21 and $100 afterward. A team of five is $375 before March 21 and $500 after.

Checks should be made payable to Kern Valley Search and Rescue.To sign up or for more information, visit kvsar.org/en/clay-shoot.