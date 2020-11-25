Kern Valley Healthcare District holding free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fastrip Food Stores donated $20,000 to The Mission at Kern County on Tuesday to help the organization provide meals during the holiday season.

“During this pandemic, Fastrip Stores were categorized as an essential business, and through the great efforts of or employees and operators we have continued to stay open with clean and sanitized stores 24/7/365," Fastrip Manager Rich Abel said. “While our stores have stayed busy and open, we understand that many of our customers have been severely challenged by the pandemic, and as a group we decided that giving back to the community through The Mission would be an excellent way to address this need.”