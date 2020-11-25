Kern Valley Healthcare District holding free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

MT. MESA, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Valley Healthcare District is holding free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday for Mountain Mesa residents.
The free testing site will be located at 6412 Laurel Avenue from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. KVHD encourages those experiencing symptoms to contact their primary care physician to determine if they should go to KVHD’s Emergency Department. Beginning next week, testing will be also be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. throughout the entire month of December.
The testing site will be included in the $25 gift card program, which begins Nov. 30, for those getting tested for COVID-19. According to KVHD, Kern County Public Health will have one of their staff at the testing site to present the cards. The cards will be distributed to anyone getting a COVID-19 test, one card, per person, per day.