BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Recent reports indicate that the unemployment rate has been on the rise.

The latest numbers from Bakersfield Metropolitan Statistical Area prove the unemployment rate in Kern County was up by 0.2 points in June 2023. The number is higher compared to 8.6 percent in May 2023 and above the year-ago estimate of 7.0 percent.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.9 percent for California and 3.8 percent for the nation in the same time frame.