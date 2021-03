BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate in February was the same as the month before, remaining at 10.8 percent, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The state in February had an overall unemployment rate of 8.4 percent, and the country had a rate of 6.6 percent during the same period, EDD said. In February 2020, Kern had a rate of 9.1 percent.