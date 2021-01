BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate was estimated at 11.3 percent for December, up almost 2 percent from November, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The state had an unadjusted unemployment rate of 8.8 percent in December, and the national rate was 6.5 percent, according to EDD. The year-ago estimate for Kern was 7.1 percent.