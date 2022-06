BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the latest state data, Kern County’s unemployment rate continues to fall, but still remains far higher than the state average.

The unemployment rate in Kern County was 6% in May, down from a revised 6.8% in April. The 2022 rate is nearly half of what it was a year ago, when it was at 10.4%.

The overall unemployment rate in California is at 3.4%.