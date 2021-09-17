Kern unemployment rate dropped in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County dropped to 10 percent in August, down .7 percent from July, according to the state Employment Development Department.

The state had an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent last month, and the rate for the nation was 5.3 percent, according to EDD.

The jobs report shows California created 44 percent of new jobs in the U.S. last month, a total of 104,300 jobs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the following of the report:

“California continues to lead the nation’s economic recovery, creating 44 percent of the nation’s new jobs in August and ranking third in the nation in rate of job growth this year. These 104,300 new jobs, the fifth time this year of six-figure job growth, represent new paychecks for Californians and new employees on payroll for businesses. We still have more work to do in regaining those jobs lost to the pandemic, but this is promising progress for California’s economic recovery.”