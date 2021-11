BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County dipped slightly in October to 8.3 percent, according to the Employment Development Department. That’s down from 8.7 percent in September.

In October 2020 the estimate was 10.6 percent, according to EDD.

There was an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.1 percent in California and 4.3 percent for the U.S. during October, EDD says.