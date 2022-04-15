BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Employment Development Department says Kern County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in March.

The rate was 7.7 percent in March, an EDD release said, compared to 8.4 percent in February. The state had an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in March, and the country’s rate was 3.8 percent.

Kern has a labor force of 380,100, with 351,000 people employed and 29,200 unemployed, the release said. Out of California’s 58 counties, Kern ranks 53rd, while San Mateo County is first with a 2.3 percent unemployment rate.