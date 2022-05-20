BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state Employment Development Department says Kern County’s unemployment rate dropped by one percent in April.

The rate was 6.8 percent in April, an EDD release said, compared to 7.8 percent in March. This time last year, the unemployment rate of 11.5 percent.

The state had an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in April, and the country’s rate was 3.3 percent.

Kern has a labor force of 382,900, with 356,900 people employed and 26,000 unemployed, the release said. Out of California’s 58 counties, Kern ranks 54th, while San Mateo County is first with a 1.9 percent unemployment rate. Imperial County holds last place with 11.7 percent of its workplace unemployed.