BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County dipped 1.5 percent last month for a total of 10.6 percent, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. It marks a slight improvement from September’s 12.1 percent unemployment rate.

The October number compares to an unadjusted employment rate of 9 percent for California and 6.6 percent for the country during the same period, the EDD says.

Kern is still far above the October 2019 rate of 6.3 percent.