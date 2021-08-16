Kern Transit to offer free rides to BC students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Transit will offer free rides to Bakersfield College students with a valid student ID on all 100-numbered routes.

The rides will be available starting Aug. 21 and continue through the end of finals week on Dec. 11, according to a college news release. Students can ride free on any 100-numbered route — 110, 120, etc. — not just on routes to and from school.

“We are so grateful for this collaboration and hope all students will take advantage of this resource to help them in achieving their academic degrees,” Dr. Nicky Damania, dean of students, said in the release. “Both Bakersfield College and Kern Transit are committed to breaking down barriers to ensure our students are successful.”