Students at Bakersfield College will be able to ride on Kern Transit for free for the new school year.

Free rides begin on the first day of class, Saturday, and continue through the last scheduled day of finals, December 14. The ride program will then resume for spring semester in January 2020.

Students can ride on all routes, not just routes to and from the Bakersfield College campus.

To ride, students will need to provide a valid student ID.

For more information about routes, visit here.