Kern Transit offering daily route from Bakersfield to Santa Clarita

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Transit is now offering a daily route from Bakersfield to Santa Clarita, where passengers can then board Metrolink and travel to downtown Los Angeles.

There are seven round-trip rides per day, four of which are express routes with fewer stops on the way to Santa Clarita, according to a Kern Transit news release.

Price is $5 for a one-way ticket. Routes begin at the GET Downtown Transit Center in Bakersfield and end at the Metrolink Station and the McBean Transit Center in Santa Clarita.

The buses feature leather reclining seats, USB ports and electrical outlets.

