Kern to receive more than $1 million in federal grants to mitigate public safety challenges from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Thursday that Department of Justice grants have been allocated to various cities and counties in the Eastern District of California to combat public safety challenges posed by COVID-19.

Kern County will receive a total of $1,058,291, according to the Eastern District news release.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

Potential uses for the funds include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs, the release said.