Kern task force addressing Covid’s unusually large impact on Latino population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Research suggesting that Latinos are more vulnerable, by far, to the ravages of Covid-19 than other population groups has inspired the creation of a new Kern County task force.

The task force’s mission: Identify the causes of Covid-19 infections disproportionately affecting Latinos in general and young adult Latinos in particular — and, more to the point, devise a game plan to address those issues.

Latinos are far more likely to work in industries considered essential — farm labor, packing sheds, construction, trucking, grocery stores — industries where you can’t Zoom in from your kitchen table. Latinos are also more likely to live in multigenerational households that put older people at greater risk from infections brought home by younger family members.

Whatever the reason, researchers agree, recent, separate studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health say Latinos are at risk more than any other single demographic.

Jay Tamsi of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce — and the local task force leader — says coordination between Kern County Public Health and the business community will be crucial.

“If we can bring everything together and then we can cater what they’re doing toward the Hispanic community — and we can assist in Arvin, Lamont and those different areas — then the better for us,” he said.

Among Tamsi’s strategies: Enlist the help of people like Garces Memorial High School Student Body President Jacqueline Sala. She thinks adults don’t fully grasp what teens are going through.

“Just from my experience in watching my peers go out and go against everything that the CDC asks of us,” it’s clear, she said. “I think it’s so hard for kids to give up what they think are the most important things in their lives right now. I think our voices aren’t heard in the community right now and that we need to be understood by adults more.”

Sala penned a letter this week to Kern High School District Superintendent Bryon Schaefer asking for help getting the word out to teens across the region — and to adults, who may not grasp Covid’s effect on youth.

“It’s very important to provide sympathy to kids at this time because we are going through a lot,” she said. “We’re missing out on school activities, on class learning, which is so fundamental. …”

Now is an especially challenging time in California’s Central Valley, which continues to be among the nation’s Covid-19 hotspots. Why now? The Labor Day weekend is just days away, which means parks and backyards will be packed for holiday barbecues — and potential danger.

That gives the task force a short time to get its message out: Covid-19 doesn’t issue special exemptions for family members or national holidays. Vigilance against the pandemic is a 365-day undertaking.