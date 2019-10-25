Kern supervisors to discuss resolution declaring homeless shelter crisis in the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss a proposed resolution Tuesday that would declare a homeless shelter crisis and help address the growing population of homeless in the county.

The resolution would assist with the creation and operation of a low-barrier shelter that would also include behavioral health, drug addiction and veterans services.

“Homelessness has a reached a crisis level in the Bakersfield Metropolitan Area,” the resolution says, citing an 118 percent increase in homeless adults from January 2018 to January 2019.

Existing shelters are at full capacity.

Supporters of the planned low-barrier facility say it would attract homeless who many not consider traditional shelters because low-barrier shelter have fewer requirements. The approved address is 2731 O St., a county-owned building just north of Golden State Avenue.

A second resolution would do away with the need to give notice for bids to let contracts — a process that would result in a minimum three-month delay — to get services and supplies and make repairs on the building.