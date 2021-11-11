Kern Supervisors to consider two final maps for supervisorial district boundaries

Are you being represented by your district? Find out how you can weigh in.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will be considering two final maps with the redrawn supervisorial district boundaries on Nov. 16 during the board’s next meeting.

The redrawing of the districts is done to reflect the current population of each district, in an effort to better serve the constituents within those districts. The redistricting process is done after every U.S. Census.

The Kern Board of Supervisors is inviting the public to come and weigh in their input on the process and final two maps that have been chosen. An in-person public meeting will be held in front of the board on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. in the board chambers, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., in Downtown Bakersfield. Spanish speakers are also encouraged to come and there will be a translator on site.

The county is also offering other ways to provide input on the matter if you can not make it to the meeting.

Feedback can be submitted to redistricting@kerncounty.com, a voicemail can be left at 661-868-3139 or at the Kern County’s redistricting feedback form on its website.

The public is also encouraged to fill out a Community of Interest Form, which would be considered during the adoption of the final draft of the redistricting map, according to the county. A Community of Interest is a group of people with a common set of concerns that may be affected by legislation, including ethnicity, race and economic groups representing a geographically definable area.

Here are the two final maps up for consideration:





You can read the full statistics for Draft Plan A3 here, and Draft Plan D here.

For more information go to the Kern County website.