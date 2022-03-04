BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has long led the way when it comes to oil production in California. But today, it also produces the most renewable forms of energy in the Golden State, putting

Kern in the unusual spot of dominating two sectors of energy often considered rivals.

The county frequently finds itself at odds with leaders in Sacramento over laws cracking down on fossil fuel production. But recently, there is one law Supervisors say disproportionately hurts the Golden Empire when it comes to renewables.

“A loss of over $19 million a year is what we are experiencing because of the solar property tax exclusion,” 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner said.

California’s solar tax exclusion law, as it’s widely known, stipulates the property tax can’t increase for land where solar projects are built. It’s a push by the state to address climate change by weaning it off fossils fuels and toward renewables.

“The reason why this is so important is because the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, is working very hard to destroy our oil industry, which is our largest taxpayer,” Scrivner said. “But the problem with the solar tax exclusion is we are not receiving the revenue that he believes would compensate for the loss of the oil industry.”

Scrivner says most of the county’s cash comes from property taxes, which funds essential services in Kern such as sheriff, fire and animal services as well as road maintenance.”

I am mindful of the property tax question to your question and that is something that is not only on our radar, that is something that is being discussed and debated in Sacramento,” Gov. Newsom said on a recent visit to Kern when 17 News asked him about the supervisors’ concern with the law.

Newsom also pointed out that the state gave money to Bakersfield’s B3K initiative to help the county financially transition away from oil.

“If there was no tax exclusion act in the first place, a lot of these (solar) facilities would have never been built and the county wouldn’t be receiving the taxes anyway.” Montgomery said.

Scrivner said until the solar law is rescinded, the county will require all future solar projects to pay a cumulative impact charge.