BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern’s Board of Supervisors proclaimed this month as Latina Maternal Health Awareness Month.

This is a big accomplishment for the group Save a Mom, Save a Family but the work is far from over.

“We need to make a change. Women of color matter and they need to have the resources available to them,” Tracy Dominquez the mother of Demi Dominguez said.

Demi Dominguez, who was 23 years old in 2019, was seen at Mercy Southwest Hospital, for swelling and elevated blood pressure. She was pregnant and complained of other issues.

Dominguez was seen by Dr. Arthur Park who sent her home with medication. However, she came back to the hospital a couple of days later and died due to undiagnosed preeclampsia. Her baby Malakhi was delivered by C-section, but he also died.

Dr. Park signed an agreement in December 2021 to surrender his medical license in connection with the death.

“What I went through and what my family went through I don’t wish for anyone else to go through,” Xavier De Leon, Malahki’s Father, said.

Their fight for health education and resources for all soon-to-be Latina mothers continues.

“Latina mothers who are on medical or on third party insurances tend to be overlooked and not listened to,” Monique Himes, Malakhi’s Grandma, said.

“It’s a very real thing. I would say get a second opinion if you’re questionable on what you’re hearing and reach out and try to get some resources and education,” De Leon said.

The family says pregnant women need to be prepared to stand up for themselves.

“A bag of magnesium sulfate would have saved Demi’s life. She asked for help and went to the hospital but no one valued her life and no one listened,” Dominquez said.

“There have been other mothers that have come to us and have said they are scared to have a baby,” Michelle Monserratt-Ramos patient advocate for Consumer Watchdog said. “This used to be one of the happiest times of a woman’s life or a family’s life and we want it to still be one of the happiest moments of your life we don’t want it to turn into tragedy.”

If you have any concerns about your health or a soon-to-be mother’s.

Below is a list of resources available:

National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice

Maternal and Child Health Bureau

Maternal Child Health – Public Health

Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs

Maternal Health – California Health Care Foundation