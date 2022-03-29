BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors made an agreement with the Kern Law Enforcement Association for hiring bonuses for deputies.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood appeared before the board Tuesday morning pressing for the extension.

Despite the agreement being approved two years ago, Youngblood said they have not had a single deputy take up the offer. Youngblood said the sheriff’s office has 10 applicants, but it’s still not enough to make up for the shortage of local deputies.

“We keep losing more than we’re gaining,” Youngblood said. “The bad news is as of today we’re still down 141 deputy sheriffs, 113 detention deputies and 104 civilians that we’re trying to hire to fill the gap.”

The extension lasts until June 2025 and will also provide an additional $5,000 relocation stipend for lateral deputy sheriff appointees.