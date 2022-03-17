BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superior Court system is seeking docent volunteers. Officials said docents make it easier for visitors to navigate courts.

Docents are volunteers who will help guide and assist the public during their visits to courthouses.

Volunteers can commit to a once-a-week shift from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown courthouses located at 1215 and 1415 Truxtun Ave. and 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center located at 2100 College Ave.

Qualifications:

Patience

Ability to listen and communicate clearly

Ability to read

Willingness to help patrons from all walks of life

Bilingual English/Spanish are encouraged to apply

A routine background check is required.

You can find more information and the volunteer docent application by clicking here.