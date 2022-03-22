It was a day full of asking questions like: where does beef come from? or do brown cows produce chocolate milk? Inner-city students found the answers as they spent a Farm Day in the City.

It’s a chance for kids to get up close and personal with farm life. Students across Kern got out of the classroom and headed to the farm to learn first-hand how food gets to their table.

At the Kern County Cattlewoman booth, a golden-brown Highland graze on some hay. Debbie Hay serves as a board member and she welcomes students into their booth, amazed at the gentle giant in front of them.



“They love the animals,” said Hay. “They have a zillion questions, some are your basic, ‘are they a boy or a girl?”

President of the Kern County Cattlewomen, Jane Sill answers questions the children have. It serves as a chance to help these kids understand the various challenges that they face as cattle ranchers in the U.S.

“Cattle ranchers are a very vital part of society,” said Sill. “We feed a society, we can kind of get a little more in-depth with the older students as far as the drought and how we work on the ranch and produce the meat.”



It’s also a chance for those that live the farm life to share the process that keeps America fed. Wyatt Gilmore is a volunteer with the cattlewomen, he demonstrates roping to curious students and even provides a crash course to those brave enough to try it.

“I love this,” said Gilmore. “I’ve always loved it and I can’t imagine it dying.”



The day turns into a lesson that teaches kids, that there is also a place for them in farm life.

Cassie Smith serves as a Kern County 4H Ambassador. With bunnies and Guinea pigs on a table, she teaches the children about the furry farm animals while outreaching about 4H.



“I think it is really important for them to know where their food comes from,” said Smith. “Also, the people behind their hamburger and the raspberries that they eat with their breakfast.”



This is a lesson El Camino Real Elementary teacher, Melissa Robles supports. She teaches the very kids of farmworkers who toil the fields.





“It gives them an insight,” said Robles. Because they don’t work with their parents, and they see it thru a different perspective.”



After almost 2 years of virtual learning, Maryssa Reyes who teaches 2nd grade at Heritage Christian Schools is glad hands-on and out of the class, learning is back.

“For them to come out here and touch them, hear them, it’s amazing,” said Reyes. “I know they don’t do this often, they’re all gonna get homework on this today.”



Farm Day in the City is organized by the Kern County Farm Bureau hoping it’ll inspire the next generation that will help feed America.



“I hope one day there can be a lot more cowboys in America,” said Gilmore. “There is not many left, hopefully, these kids can pass on that generation.”