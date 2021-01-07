Kern seeks volunteers to serve on grand jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is seeking volunteers to serve a one-year term on the grand jury beginning in June. Nineteen people are needed, and the goal is to have a the group composed of people representing the county’s ethnic and cultural diversity, said a release issued Thursday.

The grand jury looks into county, city and district governments to make sure they operate efficiently and public funds are used appropriately. It also hears evidence of crimes presented by the District Attorney’s office and may issue criminal indictments.

Jurors need to be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2021 through June 2022. They’ll receive a daily stipend based on hours worked, and will be reimbursed for use of personal vehicles at the county rate.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, have resided in Kern County at least one year and have a working knowledge of the English language. Additionally, candidates may not have served on a grand jury in another California county within the past year, cannot have been convicted of malfeasance in office or of any felony, and are not currently serving as an elected public official.

All applicants must attend an information overview meeting March 5, after which they will be interviewed and nominated by Superior Court judges. Once nominated, jurors will be selected through a random drawing in court in June.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 26. Applications are available online at www.kernco.us/grandjury. For details, contact the Grand Jury office at 661-868-4797.