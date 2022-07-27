BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools and all of Kern County’s 46 public school districts will now serve all students lunch and breakfast at no charge, according to a news release from KCSOS.

KCSOS says, this will take place the 2022-2023 school year.

The announcement comes on the heels of California’s recently-adopted Universal Meal Program, according to KCSOS.

The eligibility determination from these applications or alternative income forms will not impact a student’s ability to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at their school, according to KCSOS.