Kern schools superintendent announces audit into Fairfax School District over possible mismanagement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced it is launching an audit to look into the Fairfax School District, specifically, into possible financial irregularities or possible mismanagement of funds.

Kern County Superintendent of Schools management consultant Jamie Hendersonread the Fairfax board a letter from Superintendent Dr. Mary Barlow.

“I have been made aware that your board may have entered into transactions, contracts, without following statutory procedures … I am authorized to review or audit the expenditures or internal controls when fraud, misappropriation have occurred,” Henderon read.

Barlow’s letter also addressed Fairfax Board President Palmer Moland, and trustees Alma Rios and Jose Luis Tapia for supporting a motion which passed at a meeting earlier this week to “terminate the privilege to address the board.”

Before the meeting began, several demonstrators gathered in front of district head headquarters calling for Moland, Tapia and Rios to resign.

Thursday’s meeting came after a recent scathiing grand jury report that called the board “divided and dysfunctional.”

Some members of the community are organizing a recall campaign against Moland, Rios and Tapia over their decision to throw out a proposed censure resolution that stemmed from bullying allegations against Moland.

At Thursday’s meeting, the censure resolution came up again and it failed with Rios and Tapia voting “no” and Moland abstaining.

Moland has said he is being unfairly targeted and will “continue to advocate for the community.”

Also at the meeting: Fairfax staff presented the board with a proposed budget for the coming fiscal year and said the district is in “very good financial position heading into the next year.”

The board is next set to meet for a community town hall on June 24.